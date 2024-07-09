Boyden Blast – Main Street in 1922

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant This photograph of Boyden’s Main Street in 1922 shows on the left side: a restaurant, Farmers Savings Bank, drug store, Dr. Bolstad, Boyden Bank (Mc Crum), Peoples Store, millinery shop, town hall and barber shop. On the right side is Steven’s Store, Harness and Shoe Repair, telephone office and light…