Boyden Bash slated for June 24 and 26

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Friday, June 24 The 2022 Boyden Bash will kick off with a two-person best-ball golf tournament Friday, June 24 at noon at Otter Valley Golf Course. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward Boyden Fire Department turnout/bunker gear. The local Boyden business scavenger hunt will commence at 2:30 p.m….