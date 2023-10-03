Blast from the past

Julie Van Oort bought the former bakery and plumbing building and opened her store, “Fearfully & Wonderfully Made” in 2018. (Photo/Submitted) From Purity Bakery to R&L Plumbing to Fearfully & Wonderfully Made Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant • In June 1917, Dr. D. J. Werkman sold the property at 1030 Main St. to Teunis Snapper….
