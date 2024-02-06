There is a scene from the Will Ferrell comedy, “Anchorman,” that while played for comedy in the movie, may soon accurately depict the battles between news organizations that are going on beyond the headlines and out of the newsroom. Here’s the scene: Will Ferrell, playing news anchor Ron Burgundy, walks with his fellow news team…
Latest News
- A Show of Talent on display at Western Christian
- Helping heal after tragedy
- Beyond the choir
- Western Christian Dance Camp
- NCC to host safety event drill
- Beyond the Headlines and Out of the Newsroom
- Northwest Iowa Community College unveils new logo
- Arlan Egdorf, 79 and Linda Egdorf, 82
- Malena Miller
- Why do people argue over who Jesus is? (John 7:40-53)