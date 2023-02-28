Bargain Alley Furniture Outlet hosts grand-opening ceremony

BARGAIN ALLEY FURNITURE OUTLET HAS RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONYOn Friday, Feb. 24, members of the Hull Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the Bargain Alley Furniture Outlet with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and expansive location. Located in the Hull Industrial Complex south of The Foreign Candy Company, customers can choose from many large…