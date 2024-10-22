Aspen Heights gains new activities director

NEW ACTIVITIES DIRECTORPictured is Emily Toering, the newest activities director at Aspen Heights Senior Living. Toering serves the 26 residents at Aspen Heights. (Photo/ Submitted) “My lifelong passion is serving others, driven by a commitment to spreading joy, faith, purpose, compassion and love.” – Emily Toering, Aspen Heights activities director Shane D. Johnson | Editor…