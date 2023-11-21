Art on display at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School

Nov 21, 2023 | Community, Home, News

This picture with four leaves was done by Lexi Van Der Brink, a fourth grader. The pine cone tureky besides the cardboard turkey was created by Maci Boogerd in first grade. Artists at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School have been busy creating masterpieces that are now on display in the hallways. The artwork included depictions…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register