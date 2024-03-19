Area Honors Performances showcase musical talent on display

HULL CHRISTIAN REPRESENTED WELL AT HONORS PERFORMANCE Hull Christian School eighth graders violinist Maeley De Kam and cellist Ainsley Haveman performed at the Jan. 25 Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra Festival on the campus of Northwestern College. (Photo/Julie Bosma) BOYDEN-HULL HONOR CHOIR RECOGNIZED Pictured (left to right) are Boyden-Hull Honor Choir students who performed at Dordt…