Alvord man sentenced to probation for vehicular homicide

Kaleb Richard Dean DeBey, 22, of Alvord was sentenced Aug. 19 in Sioux County District Court for the crimes of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C Felony, and two counts of operating while under the influence, both serious misdemeanors.The first case arose on July 30, 2023, when DeBey operated a 2020 Audi A4 westbound…