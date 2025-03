All that Jazz is music to Boyden-Hull student’s ears

Kaylee DeJong is chosen for the 1A/2A Iowa All-State Jazz Band and will perform May 15 at the 98th Annual Iowa Bandmasters Conference in Des Moines. (Courtesy of Iowa Central/Paul DeCoursey) Sunni Battin | Editor It has been a daily grind of perfecting her art and now Kaylee DeJong, a junior at Boyden-Hull High School,…