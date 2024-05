A time to reflect

Boyden-Hull Class of 2024 graduation ceremony set Shane D. Johnson | Editor The Boyden-Hull commencement ceremony will see graduates honored in the Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior School gymnasium Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. The Boyden-Hull Class of 2024’s motto is from Anatole France which states, “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, our…