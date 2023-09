A flight to remember

A FLIGHT FULL OF MEMORIESPictured is Marine Capt. Chris Vande Weerd customizing his CH-53K helicopter in support of the Iowa Hawkeyes before a flyover ceremony. He had the opportunity to lead with three other Marines before the Iowa Hawkeye vs. Western Michigan game Saturday, Sept. 16 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D….