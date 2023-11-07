Maureen Veldman began operating Cut and Style in 1995. Representatives of the Hull Business and Professional Club participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 3, 1995. Participating in the ceremony were, front row, from left Dawn Westra, Jan Boon, Maureen Veldman, Randy Veldman, and Twyla Van Schepen. Back row Jim Durband, Shari De Wild, Craig Anderson,…
Latest News
- Pure Joy of another state title
- Native author pens opportunity for readers to reflect
- Morning cup of joe is learning opportunity at Western Christian
- Boyden-Hull band concert is all treats, no tricks
- Falling for story time at Hull library with leaf theme
- Northwest Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival
- Luxembourg Heritage Society to meet Saturday
- 1029 Main St – From Locker Plant to Cut & Style to Parking Lot
- Hull Trunk or Treat
- Boyden-Hull theater troup to perform ‘Cinderella’ musical Nov. 9 and 10