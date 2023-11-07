1029 Main St – From Locker Plant to Cut & Style to Parking Lot

Maureen Veldman began operating Cut and Style in 1995. Representatives of the Hull Business and Professional Club participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 3, 1995. Participating in the ceremony were, front row, from left Dawn Westra, Jan Boon, Maureen Veldman, Randy Veldman, and Twyla Van Schepen. Back row Jim Durband, Shari De Wild, Craig Anderson,…