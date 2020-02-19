Time for tots to be active

By | Posted February 19th, 2020 |

Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer Tot Time is coming to town, just in time to help chase away the…

  • Fabricating pride

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer Since moving into a new area last fall, students in the welding and manufacturing...

    Hull citizens recognized

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Members of the Hull community gathered Monday, Feb. 10, for the annual Outstanding Citizens...

    Hull council approves Cobblestone Court bike path

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer A motion to approve the Cobblestone Court bike path was passed by the Hull city...

    Hull Legion votes to sell building

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, Hull American Legion members voted to sell their building located at 1030 Main...

    Western Students to receive state FFA awards

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Three Western Christian High School FFA members received news this week that they will...

  • Educational freedom topic of next Pizza & Policy

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Sioux County Conservatives announced that former South Dakota state senator, Jenna Netherton, will speak about educational freedom at the Feb....

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for the week of Feb. 10

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Board of Supervisors’ Meeting The weekly meeting on Feb. 11 was called to order by...

    Sioux County Daffodil Days

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Daffodils are the first flower of spring and the bright symbol of hope. To the American Cancer Society, the daffodil...

    Students chosen to participate in Honor Orchestra

    February 12th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Four area students were chosen to participate in the Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra at...

    Boyden-Hull jazz band performs at Morningside

    February 12th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School’s 16-member jazz band took part in the 48th annual Jazz Festival...

  • What’s Happening

    Elizabeth Hilla

    94 Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania  February 29, 2020  Elizabeth J. Hilla, R.N., 94, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, […]

    Richard Tiedemann

    49 Hull, Iowa February 11, 2020 Richard Tiedemann, 49, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his […]

    Edwin D. Koele

    70 Hull, Iowa February 14, 2020 Edwin Koele, 70, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Avera […]