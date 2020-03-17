SAFETY MEASURES Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull posted this sign on its front door last week. The facility is…
Senior care facilities restrict visitors
SAFETY MEASURES Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull posted this sign on its front door last week. The facility is…
June De Wit | Staff Writer Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After the Comets claimed...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull Co-op planned to share good news with its members at the organization’s annual meeting...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer After a public hearing for the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the Hull City Council passed...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley player reaches NFL, hosts meet-and-greet at Hull Library A steady stream of...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Partnering with the community helps Boyden-Hull meet the needs of local students. Recently the school...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor June De Wit | Staff Writer March 4 was a special day for Gerrit Van...
June De Wit | Staff Writer About 35 businesses from Hull and the surrounding northwest Iowa region will be setting...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Missy Van Egdom admits her responsibilities as a mom may be neglected when she is...
Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the winner...
On Wednesday, March 4, Western Christian High School was recognized for its 100th anniversary on the floor of the Iowa...