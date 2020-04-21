No social distancing for dogs

April 21st, 2020

DON’T FORGET THE GROOMING Zoey and Mia are bernedoodle members of the Brad and Deb Krommendyk family. The Krommendyks own…

  • No uncertainty in pork giveaway

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Giving is not just about making a donation; it is about making a difference. When...

    Virtual Spirit Week keeps teachers and students connected

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In effort to keeping things as normal as possible during the COVID-19 school closure, Hull...

    Serving library patrons in a different way

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While it is not possible to physically go to the library right now, the Hull...

    Hull city council has seat to fill

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer In order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, the Hull City Council moved its bimonthly meeting...

    Parents can administer written driving test at home

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    ‘Skip the Trip,’ a program the Iowa Department of Transportation began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s...

  • Spring sports now cancelled, summer sports still uncertain

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor In her week-day press conference Friday, April 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced schools will be...

    Let there be light

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After missing out week one due to Holy Week and Easter, Western Christian High School...

    Aftermath comes after school

    April 14th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Working from home involves a variety of tools for Boyden-Hull math teacher Sara Friedrichsen. A...

    Friday night lights in support of students

    April 14th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor School halls and locker rooms were empty. There were no fans, parents or students in...

    Raising safety at the Hull Co-op

    April 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the expansion of two more grain bins to be built this summer, the Hull...

  • What’s Happening

    Marlin Vanden Bosch

    85 Sioux Center, Iowa April 7, 2020 Marlin “Mike” Vanden Bosch, 85 of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April […]

    Margaret Teunissen

    87 Rock Valley, Iowa April 10, 2020 Margaret Teunissen, 87, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at […]

    Chris Van Der Brink chooses Northwestern College

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football standout Chris Van Der Brink has signed a letter of intent to […]