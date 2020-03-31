New proclamation continues public health emergency

By | Posted March 31st, 2020 |

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Thursday, March 26, continuing the state public health emergency declaration, suspending elective…

  • When you’re on your own, we are there with you.

    March 31st, 2020
    As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are...

    Homeschooling during the coronavirus crisis

    March 31st, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The dining room table at Cal and Jan Klarenbeek’s house south of Hull has been...

    Don’t make sacrifices on cyber security working at home

    March 31st, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Many businesses are shifting employees from the office to working at home in continued efforts...

    Hull Food Pantry offers drive-up service

    March 31st, 2020
    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for the week of March 23, 2020

    March 31st, 2020
    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Sioux County courthouse is...

  • Practicing social distancing

    March 31st, 2020
    Keeping up with the demand

    March 24th, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever to have...

    Feeding kids through coronavirus closures

    March 24th, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer On Monday, the Boyden-Hull School District began providing “Take & Go” meals to kids in...

    Census: Make it count

    March 24th, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Between March 12 and 20, every home in the country will receive a letter...

    Hoop barn burns

    March 24th, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 17, the Hull Fire Department was called to a fire in...

  • What’s Happening

    Gerrit Klarenbeek

    80 Rock Valley, Iowa March 28, 2020 Gerrit Klarenbeek, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at […]

    Alvin Visscher

    76 Paullina, Iowa March 28, 2020 Alvin Visscher, 76, of Paullina, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Orange […]

    Ellen Gritters

    98 Hull, Iowa March 25, 2020 Ellen Gritters, 98, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Pleasant […]