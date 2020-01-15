Hull Legion considers sale of building

By | Posted January 15th, 2020 |

group considers selling building Members of the Hull American Legion Post recently voted to begin negotiations with Farmers Mutual Insurance…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Students explore new opportunities

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Trinity Christian High School embarked on a new adventure, J-Term, Jan. 6 and 7....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Introducing The Kelley Group Co.

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Carmen Vande Stroet | Writer On Jan. 1, there was a new business in Hull. Actually it was the same...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Celebrity Conductor to lead orchestra

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Lyle Van Ravenswaay, the Western Christian instrumental music director, is taking donations for the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Service dog and veteran attend BCC meeting

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Gerry Holtrop, a local advocate for Partners for Patriots spoke at the Boyden Community...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Iowa set to enter hemp production arena

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A new national month is on the calendar for the first time in January 2020....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Den Besten to showcase cup stacking at Hull Library

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Hunter Den Besten will be at the Hull Public Library Monday, Jan. 20, at 3:45 p.m. to demonstrate the sport...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    sioux county board of supervisors report for week of jan. 6

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe I’m starting my...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Iowa Democratic Party caucus locations announced for Sioux County

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucus is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3. All registered Democrats are encouraged to attend. Doors open at...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Stinging bees and evil spirits

    January 7th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer About a year ago, my brother, Cal Van Der Zwaag, invited me on a...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Silver Tulip Gifts — magnets with a message

    January 7th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Many people have a collection of magnets accumulating on their refrigerator doors without even giving...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    John Schoep

    John Schoep 87 Luverne, Minnesota January 9, 2020 John H. Schoep, 87, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, […]

    Lois Sietstra

    Lois Sietstra 90 Boyden, Iowa January 9, 2020 Lois Sietstra, 90, of Boyden, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at […]

    Wanda Arenz

    Wanda Arenz 80  Cass Lake, Minnesota January 6, 2020  Wanda Arenz, 80, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died Jan. 6, 2020, […]