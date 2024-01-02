January 4Students of Boyden-Hull Elementary and Hull Christian schools provided Christmas tree decorations for the annual Christmas Tree decorating contest at Oak Grove State Park near Hawarden, sponsored by the Sioux County Conservation Board. The public can take part in choosing the best Christmas tree design at Prairie Woods Nature Center in the building’s Conservation…
Latest News
- Forty-one years of growth
- New year, new Hull city council member
- Taking the reins of Hull Co-op
- Craig’s County Comments
- End of an Era or Steps to Greatness?
- Why did God send His Son to the earth as a baby?
- From Groeneweg Machine and Manufacturing to VR Repair
- In memory of those lost in 2023
- Year in Review: 2023
- January 3, 2024