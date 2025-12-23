Wreaths placed at St. Paul Cemetery

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Sixty-one wreaths were placed at St. Paul Cemetery Dec. 13 for Wreaths Across America. Two of the wreaths were for nurses, Dora Schultz and Kathrine Neff. Placing wreaths were front row: Silas Hoegh, Christie Tiedeman, Clara Hoegh, Ada Hoegh, and Greta Hoegh. Back row: Lorraine Kruse, Dave Kruse, Brian…