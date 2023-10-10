Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The deadline for ordering wreaths from Wreaths Across America is fast approaching as it is set for Oct. 28. The cost per wreath is $17 this year, the first increase made since 2007 which helps in covering transportation costs. Forms will be given to those who have ordered in prior…
Latest News
- Pastor Aaron Greydanus joins First Christian Reformed Church
- One donation at a time
- Hull business moves to a new location with new possibilities
- Wreaths Across America slated for Dec. 16
- Darlene Wagenaar Bliek
- Clazina Burggraaf
- Local 4-H member joins state council
- Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School
- Serving production key to Comet win over Generals
- Nighthawks travel to Sioux City to face Crusaders of Bishop Heelan