Wreaths Across America slated for Dec. 16

Oct 10, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The deadline for ordering wreaths from Wreaths Across America is fast approaching as it is set for Oct. 28. The cost per wreath is $17 this year, the first increase made since 2007 which helps in covering transportation costs. Forms will be given to those who have ordered in prior…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
