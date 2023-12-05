Wolfpack dance team earn Division 1 finishes at state

Addison Rozeboom and Haley De Groot competed in the state solo qualifying contest in October. Rozeboom received a Division 1 rating and was a top-10 finisher to advance to the state solo contest. De Groot received a Division 1 rating and finished 29th. (Photo/Submitted) Addison Rozeboom finished 10th in the Class IV state dance solo…
