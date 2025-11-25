Winterfest Activities at the Hull Museum

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Special activities are planned at the museum this year for Winterfest on Dec. 6. from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Children will be able to go on scavenger hunts for items in the museum and receive prizes when they’ve found all the items. They will also be able to…