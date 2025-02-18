Winter Art

Hull Christian School first-graders made these snowmen pictures. (Photo/Julie Bosma) These Penguin Pals were made by Boyden-Hull second-grade students. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Cardinals flying by birch trees were made by second graders at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant This Winter Art made by elementary students at Boyden-Hull, Hull Christian…