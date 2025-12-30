Winter art from elementary schools

Dec 30, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Boyden-Hull third graders made snowmen at night. Candy cane gingerbread houses were displayed at Boyden-Hull. Gingerbread men made by all Hull Christian students were displayed in the kitchen. First graders at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School made Advent wreaths with candles of Love, Joy, Peace and Hope. Fifth graders at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School…

