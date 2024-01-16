Wild Child Nature Series

Jan 16, 2024 | Community, Home, News

The next session of Wild Child Nature Series for children ages 2 through 5 will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park. The morning session runs from 10-11 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 1-2 p.m. An adult is required to join the children, and there is…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register