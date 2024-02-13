Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you,” wrote Lewis Smedes.I’ll never forget the video I saw of a session where a counselor urged a woman to forgive her mother. With great effort, the woman tried several times to utter…
Latest News
- From Sioux County Sheriff’s office to Western Christian High School
- Zoning changes seen in Hull
- National Guidance Counselor Week recognized at Boyden-Hull
- Folk Song and Dance celebration at Hull Christian
- Western Christian Dance Team Night 2024
- Scrabble
- Science fair at Hull Christian
- Craig’s County Comments
- Why should we forgive one another? (John 8:1-11)
- Jean De Jong