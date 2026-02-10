Why do some people hate Jesus and Christians?

Feb 10, 2026 | Community, Home, News

KidsTalkAboutGod.org By Carey Kinsolving And Friends “People hate Jesus because they want to be their own god,” says Jaiden, 8. The idea of needing a savior goes against everything in us that wants control. Yet, it should be obvious we’re not in control. The daily barrage of bad news from the media verifies this. Statistics…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here