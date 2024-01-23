Why did some people want to arrest Jesus? (John 7:25-36)

Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “They did not like Jesus,” says Jonathan, 7. “They hated him. They did not think he was the savior and they wanted to crucify him.”A lot of Christians fantasize about walking with Jesus during the time of his ministry. Remember the 1993 movie based on the old…

