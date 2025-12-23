Whooping cough cases spiking throughout Iowa

Dec 23, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

Sunni Battin | Editor  sbattin@ncppub.com Whooping cough or pertussis is a bacterial infection that usually starts as a cold but can evolve into severe hacking with a whoop sound and can be followed by fainting or vomiting.  “Symptoms often start like a mild cold, with a runny nose, low fever and cough,” said Sarah Van…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here