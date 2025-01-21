If the question was posed to me: what TV show are you the most surprised you watch, I would have to say the answer would be the cop procedural drama. Having intense moments throughout a show with comedy not being the predominant force is something I would not choose to watch. However, over the years…
Latest News
- New Year, New Location, New Look
- The Sports Shed
- Transforming adversity into strength
- Craig’s County Comments
- USDA to measure financial well-being of Iowa farmers and ranchers
- Private Equity’s Harmful Impact on Patient Care
- When Reality Lives On
- Featuring two Hulstein families
- Prioritizing farm protection
- How to be a steward of the land