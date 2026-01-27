Mike Naig | Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Iowa’s economy is built on agriculture. What happens at the farm gate ripples through our entire state. When farmers are doing well, Main Street businesses thrive, equipment dealers stay busy, manufacturers expand production, and rural communities remain strong. When agriculture struggles, the effects are felt everywhere. That’s why…
Latest News
- Keeping your pets local
- Sparkle up your books
- Sons of the American Legion starts in Hull
- Cooking Club makes a favorite salad at Hull Library
- Sioux County Community Foundation accepting grant applications
- How Can You Tell If Someone Loves Jesus?
- Iowa’s farm income projected to plummet in 2026, ag-related layoffs expected to continue. Who is here to help?
- When agriculture is strong, Iowa’s economy is strong
- Concerns of an Iowa voter
- Protecting Iowa taxpayers and stopping welfare fraud