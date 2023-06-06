What’s in store for Hull Farmers Market 2023

Jun 6, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market has taken on a new location this year as well as a new day for the event. Beginning Thursday, June 15, from 4-6 p.m. local vendors will be setting up their booths filled with a wide variety of items for sale — from…

