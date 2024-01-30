Dominique Kooiker | Editor Car accidents happen every day. Though the World Health Organization reports that approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, many more people walk away from such accidents relatively unscathed. In such instances, knowing what to do in the immediate aftermath of an accident can…
Latest News
- Blood: A way for you to make a difference in your community
- ‘No Body Like Jimmy’
- Brunsting gives presentation on Perkins
- Western Christian hosts cheer camp
- Boyden-Hull cheer clinic
- Craig’s County Comments
- Arlan Egdorf
- How is Jesus like a river of living water in your life? (John 7:37-39)
- From Handy Grocery to Hull Food Center
- What to do in the immediate aftermath of a car accident