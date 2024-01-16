Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist Art Linkletter once asked the above question of a boy on his television show. He received a one-word reply:“Duck!”The giant Goliath could have used this advice when he fought young David in a story described in I Samuel 17.Better yet, Goliath could have ducked the judgment of…
Latest News
- Hair On Hickory welcomes cosmetic nurse, Cindy Kiel
- Looking ahead to conservation events in 2024
- Preparing for harsh weather
- Family Ice Fishing Clinic
- Wild Child Nature Series
- Craig’s County Comments
- What is the lesson of David and Goliath?
- Gladys De Weerd
- Perry Raman
- Sioux Center man sentenced on two counts