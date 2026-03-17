What does it mean to pray in the name of Jesus?

KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “Praying in Jesus’ name is like having a VIP pass to talk to God,” says Mia, 10. “Because of Jesus, we can go straight to God and He listens!” Before we dive in, let’s be clear: saying “in Jesus’ name” at the end of a prayer isn’t magic. You probably…