What did Jesus mean when He said the Holy Spirit will tell you things to come?

KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “The Holy Spirit tells you stuff before it happens,” says Sawyer, 8. “He told my mom that Grandma was coming over, and then she showed up with cookies.” Now that’s a spiritual gift I’d like to have: the ability to sensecookie arrivals.While the Holy Spirit may not always predict dessert,…

