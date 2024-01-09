Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go,” said Yogi Berra.In life, everyone wants to hit home runs. It’s the lack of timing that causes so many strikeouts.Mark Twain once wrote, “I was seldom able to see…
- What can we learn from Jesus about timing? (John 7:1-13)
