Western Christian’s Fall Festival of Music

The chorale sang “Marujo Do Rosario” which featured Lane Jacobsma playing the pandeiro. (Photo/Julie Bosma) The concert band played “In Humble Adoration” by Monty Musgrave which was based on the hymn “How Great Thou Art.” (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Western Christian had its first concert of the year Oct. 16. The…
