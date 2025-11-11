Western Christian to present ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Kade LeLoux (junior) as Tevye, a dairyman, is shown here with Talja vanNiejenhuis (sophomore) as Tzeitel, Tevye’s eldest daughter. (Photo/Submitted) Lily Van Voorst (junior), Elias Wolfswinkel (sophomore), Alison LeLoux (freshman), Evan Runia (freshman) and Alyssa Schmidt (sophomore) are shown in the bar prior to the song “To Life.” (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Western…