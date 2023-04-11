Western Christian musicians attend solo/ensemble contest Saturday, April 1

WESTERN CHRISTIAN REPRESENTED WELLPictured are the Western Christian musicians who performed during the Saturday, April 1, solo/ensemble contest at Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids. (Left To Right): Front row: Kyra Visser, Avery Dokter, Miranda Ten Pas, Maliyha de Boom, Jasmine Kooima, Aliya Koelewyn, Maeva Haveman, Aiden Heldt. Second Row: Piper Hanson, Allie Wielenga,…