Western Christian High School announces 2025 homecoming week

SENIOR HOMECOMING REPRESENTATIVES Western Christian 2025 homecoming representatives include front row (left to right): Kendra Kooiman, Miranda Ten Pas, Maggie Van Schepen, Sage Kuperus, Piper Hanson, Bentley Bliek. Back row (left to right): Teigen De Kam, Benjamin Haan, Josh Petitt, Landon De Stigter, Christopher Vande Brake, Kolby Heemskerk. (Photo/Submitted) Western Christian High School will celebrate…