Tycen Van Zee and Breckyn Van Vugt arrived for prom in a “Mutt Cutts” cart. Posing for a picture during the grand march are (left to right) Piper Hanson, Jessica Wielenga, Kendra Kooiman, Jason Vande Vugte, Aralyn Hulstein, Caleb Greydanus, Brody Statema, Benjamin Haan and Mark Leusink. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Western Christian had…
Latest News
- LifeWise Academy continues to grow and prosper
- Measles outbreak growing, cases confirmed in nearby states
- Three local seniors recognized as 2025 Iowa Governor’s Scholars
- Boyden-Hull spring band and choir concert
- Trinity Christian presents spring concert
- Hull Christian presents ‘Rooted in Christ’ concert
- Eighth graders plant trees and flowers
- Western Christian has ‘A Night of a Thousand Lights’
- Western Christian spring concert
- Foundation allocates grants for county projects totaling more than $137,000