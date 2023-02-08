Western Christian competes at district speech Jan. 22 

Group Improv “can of Worms” Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Jan. 22, Western Christian High School submitted three large group speech entries to the district competition at Northwestern College in Orange City. The short film “Forever and Always” received a I rating and continued on to the state competition Saturday, Feb. 4 in LeMars….
