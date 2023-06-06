Western Christian band performs concert in the park

Jun 6, 2023

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Friday, May 26 saw the Western Christian band, under the direction of Lyle Van Ravenswaay, performed an outside concert at Hibbling Park in Hull. The event was well-attended as audience members, from their lawn chairs and blankets, enjoyed the musical talent on display. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson)…

