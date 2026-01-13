Welcoming another writer

Jan 13, 2026 | Community, Features, Home, News

Kylee Miller joins New Century Press Amy Lyon | Staff Writer alyon@ncppub.com With journalism in her blood, Kylee Miller joined New Century Press as a writer for the Sioux County Index-Reporter Dec. 15, 2025. “I got into this type of work by watching my mother,” Miller said. “She showed me what journalism is, and that…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here