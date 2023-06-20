Volleyball Skills Camp at Western Christian

Jun 20, 2023 | Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On June 12 and 13, a McCartney Skills Camp was held at Western Christian. Andrea McCartney is the former University of Sioux Falls coach. Sixty-four sixth through eighth graders and 24 freshmen through seniors attended the camp. Participants focused on skill improvement as well as team play and growing volleyball…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register