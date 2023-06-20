Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On June 12 and 13, a McCartney Skills Camp was held at Western Christian. Andrea McCartney is the former University of Sioux Falls coach. Sixty-four sixth through eighth graders and 24 freshmen through seniors attended the camp. Participants focused on skill improvement as well as team play and growing volleyball…
Latest News
- New store soon to be home for local makers and creators, vintage and new items
- Boyden Fire Department to celebrate new station with open house
- June is PTSD Awareness month
- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery Sign
- Hull Farmers Market kicks off Thursday, June 15
- First Christian Reformed Church
- Boyden Library hosts first summer reading program ‘The Aiko and Josie’ Show
- Volleyball Skills Camp at Western Christian
- Drumming classes at Hull Public Library
- Lack of offense and errors results in an 11-1 defeat