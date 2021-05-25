Vocal teacher says goodbye to students, hello to new career

By | Posted May 25th, 2021 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff and students at Western Christian High School will be wishing long-time teacher Darren Van’t…

  • The QB and WR connection

    May 25th, 2021
    naia national football title game Former Western Christian and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football standouts, Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg, reflect on...

    Memorial Day services planned

    May 25th, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma | Administrative Assistant Memorial Day services are planned for Monday, May 31 in...

    Demonstrating respect for the flag

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since 1937, American Legion members across the country have participated in the Ceremony for Disposal...

    Where friends gather

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A front porch is a place for friends, family and acquaintances to gather and enjoy...

    Boyden Community Club awards scholarship

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  The Boyden Community Club honored two Boyden-Hull High School seniors with a scholarship to help...

  • Choosing a power of attorney was focus of presentation during Hull Chamber meeting

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for its monthly meeting in the Hull Community...

    Moisture levels remain a concern as planting season progresses

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With 95 percent of corn and 80 percent of soybeans already in the fields, farmers...

    Band practice hits the streets in Hull

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull junior high marching band took to the streets, Monday, May 10, to practice...

    Long-time rider stresses importance of safety

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With spring in the air, motorcycles are popping up more and more around Sioux County....

    Retiring teachers, faculty contribute combined 165 years of experience

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Five staff members from Boyden-Hull High School will be retiring at the end of the...

  • What’s Happening

    Lila Kriers

    84 Sheldon, Iowa May 19, 2021 Lila Kiers, 84, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Sanford […]

    Lydia Grond advances to regional final

    class 2a regional golf round 1 Boyden-Hull team season ends with a third-place finish, Western Christian also sees its 2021 […]

    Alec DeBoer ends season at district tournament

    trinity christian boys’ golf DeBoer struggles at times on Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge Friday, May 21 Nathan Broek […]