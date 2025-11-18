Veterans Day at Boyden-Hull Elementary

E-4 Specialist Jeremy Maassen spoke to Boyden-Hull Elementary students Nov. 11. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Boyden-Hull Elementary students celebrated Veterans Day Nov. 11 with an assembly in the gym. They started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and then watched a video about Veterans Day. The video talked about what Veterans…