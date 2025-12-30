Veteran fondly remembered by family nearly a year after passing

Terry Anderson is a Boyden-Hull High School graduate that later served his country when he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo/Submitted) Terry Anderson of Hull served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1966. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com Almost a year after Terry Anderson passed away at his Hull home, he is being remembered by…